Indore Central Jail gets video conferencing facility

Indore, Feb 17 (PTI) A facility for video conferencing rooms was inaugurated at Indore Central Jail on Tuesday, which will help the government machinery to produce prisoners in courts for pending cases from the jail itself.

After inaugurating the facility, Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla of the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court said that the shortage of police force earlier posed difficulties in transporting prisoners from jail to court for appearance.

"This led to delays in court proceedings. Now, prisoners can be produced in court, and their statements can be recorded through video conferencing," he said, adding that video conferencing can also allow prisoners to meet their families living in remote areas.

Varun Kapoor, Director General of the state's Prison Department, who attended the event, said that construction of 1,000 new video conferencing rooms has been approved in prisons across the state.

"Currently, more than 90 per cent of the cases pending in the state's courts are being presented to prisoners via video conferencing," he added.