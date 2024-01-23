Indore central jail inmate commits suicide

Indore, Jan 23 (PTI) An inmate of the central jail in Madhya Pradesh's Indore allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself using a bedsheet, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, he said.

Talking to PTI, Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar said, "The deceased, Anil Manjhe (32), who was lodged in the barrack number 2 of the jail used the bedsheet to commit suicide. He tied the one end of the bedsheet to the toilet's ventilator and hanged himself with the other end." After the jail guards found him hanging, they took him to the MY Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

A probe into the incident was being conducted and members of his family were informed about it, she said.

Manjhe was accused of killing his wife over a petty dispute. He was an undertrial in the case, Sonkar added.

A case in the suicide incident was registered and further investigation was underway, M G Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodia said. PTI COR MAS NP