Indore chemical warehouse owners booked for culpable homicide after fire kills 2 women workers

Indore, Nov 5 (PTI) Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against two owners of a chemical warehouse in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, days after a massive fire killed two women workers, an official said on Wednesday.

The women - Jyoti Neem (40) and Ramkali Ahirwar (45) - were charred to death on Saturday night after a massive blaze erupted at the warehouse, located in the Rau area, where thinner and other flammable chemicals were stored, police have said.

Talking to reporters, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said the fire broke out when lamps were being lit on the occasion of Devuthani Ekadashi.

Suraj Bhagwani (40), one of the owners of the warehouse, suffered burns on both his hands. Although his condition is stable, he remains hospitalised.

"A case has been registered against Bhagwani and another owner, Kamal Gidwani (50), under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant provisions," Dandotiya said.

Police investigation has revealed that chemicals were being bottled and labelled inside the warehouse, but fire safety standards were not being followed, he said.

A detailed investigation is underway, the official said.