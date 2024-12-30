Indore citizens lose Rs 60 cr to cyber fraudsters in 2024; victims include former HC judge, say cops

Indore, Dec 30 (PTI) Online fraudsters have duped citizens of Indore in Madhya Pradesh of Rs 60 crore in 2024, with the victims including a former High Court judge, a senior police official said on Monday.

Of the Rs 60 crore, a cumulative sum of Rs 12.50 crore was retrieved and returned to victims, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia told PTI.

"This year we received more than 10,000 complaints of cyber fraud. A sum of Rs 60 crore was appropriated from the victims by the accused. We managed to return Rs 12.50 crore to victims and also arrest 52 persons involved in such crimes. Some 25 per cent of complaints pertained to cryptocurrency investment. Cases of 'digital arrest' also increased," Dandotia said.

"Victims included highly educated professionals. Even a former judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court fell victim. We have identified 55 places across the country which are cyber fraud prone. These are in states like Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat," the additional DCP added. PTI HWP LAL BNM