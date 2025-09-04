Indore civic body acts against 3 staffers for installing signboards of street names in Muslim area

Indore, Sep 4 (PTI) The Indore civic body has suspended two of its staffers and terminated the services of another for allegedly installing signboards that displayed changed names of streets in a Muslim-dominated area of the city, an official said.

Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma took action against them based on the instructions of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav after receiving a probe report into the matter.

The civic body had removed nearly five signboards in Chandan Nagar locality on August 21 after former BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya wrote to the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) alleging that roads in the locality were renamed on the basis of a "particular religion" and the changed names were displayed on signboards.

As part of the action, a traffic department's executive engineer in-charge and a sub-engineer were suspended, while the services of another sub-engineer in-charge were terminated, the official said.

The additional commissioner in-charge of the department was also replaced, he said.

Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, had warned of launching a massive agitation if the signboards were not removed.

Some of these signboards displayed dual names for the same road, such as 'Sakina Manzil Road' along with 'Chandan Nagar Sector-B Ward No. 2' and 'Raza Gate' along with 'Loha Gate Road'.

Some local residents said these roads are commonly known by two names and the removal of such signboards has created difficulty in locating addresses. PTI HWP LAL NP