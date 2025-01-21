Indore civic body slaps Rs 1 lakh fine on scrap dealer for illegal garbage trade

Indore, Jan 21 (PTI) Authorities imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on a firm based in Indore, the cleanest city in India, on Tuesday for the illegal garbage trade, an official said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhilash Mishra told reporters that a scrap firm in the scheme no 71 area was purchasing waste from garbage pickers and selling it illegally.

Mishra said a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on this firm for violating rules and regulations.

"The municipal corporation has the right over the garbage generated within the city limits. We collect garbage from every house and dispose of it properly," he added.

Another municipal official said the scrap firm had not only dumped a lot of garbage on the road but also encroached upon government land. PTI HWP MAS NSK