Indore civic body to launch special app for lifting junk from houses of local citizens

Indore, Apr 3 (PTI) The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Thursday said it will launch a special mobile application for paid service to lift trash items, like electronic waste, old clothes and broken glass, from the houses of local residents.

Indore has earned the title of being India's cleanest city for the seventh consecutive year.

Talking to reporters, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said, "We want to take the city's garbage management model to the next level. Under this, we will launch a special app using which people will be able to get electronic waste, old clothes and broken glass items lifted from their houses by informing us." The charges for lifting this junk from their houses will be fixed in the next few days, he said.

Bhargava also said that the civic body was running a campaign to make Indore a "solar city", and so far a total of 100 MW capacity solar power plants were installed on the roofs of buildings in the city.

Before interacting with the media, Bhargava presented the municipal corporation's 2025-26 budget. It has estimated an income of about Rs 8,175 crore and an expenditure of about Rs 8,237 crore. PTI HWP MAS NP