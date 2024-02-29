Indore: Congress corporator accused of assaulting journalist

Indore, Feb 29 (PTI) A case has been registered here against a Congress corporator and three others for allegedly assaulting a journalist at his home, police said on Thursday.

Corporator Anwar Qadri, who represents ward 58 of the Indore Municipal Corporation, however claimed that the journalist had threatened him before the incident.

Javed Khan, who claimed to work for both print and electronic media, alleged in his complaint that Qadri and his three associates barged into his house in Sadar Bazar area on Wednesday night and beat him up.

Quadri was carrying a pistol, he said, adding that they were angry over a news report he had written about Qadri and also for seeking some information about him under the Right To Information Act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Singh Chauhan said a First Information Report was registered against Anwar Qadri and three others under section 452 (house trespass after preparation for assault), 323 (assault) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

An FIR was also registered against Khan for allegedly threatening Qadri over phone. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

CCTV footage of the incident purportedly showed Qadri and others barging into Khan's house and assaulting him, the ACP said, adding that further probe was on.

Talking to the media, Qadri said, "Khan abused me over phone and also threatened me, daring me to roam around in my area. Despite this, I went to Khan's house to end the dispute because his elder brother is an old friend of mine." He was carrying his licensed gun only for self-defence but had no intention of attacking the journalist, the corporator claimed. PTI HWP MAS KRK