Indore cops destroy 1500 modified silencers seized from two-wheelers

Indore, Nov 10 (PTI) Indore police on Monday destroyed 1500 modified silencers using a road roller, an official said.

These silencers, which produced high noise, had been confiscated from two-wheelers under the Motor Vehicles Act over the past three months as part of a campaign, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anand Kaladgi said.

"These silencers were lined up on the road in Vijay Nagar area and a road roller was run over them. A total of 70 illegal four-wheeler horns and sirens were also destroyed in this manner. Our campaign against modified silencers will continue as they contribute to both noise and air pollution," he said. PTI HWP MAS BNM