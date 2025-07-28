Indore cops register FIR in land registry 'scam' estimated to be worth Rs 100 cr

Indore, Jul 28 (PTI) A case has been filed in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in an alleged land registry scam estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore going by the market rates of some of the plots and properties involved, a police official said on Monday.

The district administration had formed a five-member inquiry panel after several suspicious documents were found in the record room of the state registration department, and the FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of documents) etc was registered against unidentified persons on the basis of this panel report, he said.

"The FIR was registered at Pandrinath police station late Sunday night on the complaint of a registration department official. Efforts are on identify the accused," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dishesh Agrawal told PTI.

Another official said several registry documents pertaining to various properties were found in the record room, which did not match the details of the actual buyers and sellers.

"Fingerprints of sellers were also missing from the official registers. Documents related to 18 properties are currently being investigated. These include residential plots, commercial buildings, and agricultural land. As per prevailing market rates, the value of these properties is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore," this official informed.

The suspected documents are from 1959 to 2000, he added.

The official said some employees of the registration department and Indore Municipal Corporation are under the lens in the case.