Indore: Cops scan footage of 1,172 CCTV cameras to reach bank robber’s house

Indore, Jul 17 (PTI) Fifty policemen from Indore city went through the footage from 1,172 cameras to reach the house of an ex-serviceman who allegedly robbed Rs 6.5 lakh from a nationalised bank, an official said on Wednesday.
Police have recovered Rs 3 lakh, a part of the loot, from the house of the suspect Arun Kumar Singh, who still remains at large, he said.
A masked man wearing a raincoat entered a nationalised bank, located in Indore’s Vijay Nagar area, on Tuesday afternoon and took away a bag containing around Rs 6.5 lakh cash after firing a round in the air.
Indore Police Commissioner Rakesh Gupta said on Wednesday that the police cracked the case within 12 hours.
The police team, comprising 50 cops, reached Singh’s house in the Shyam Nagar area at 4.30 am after scanning footage from 1,172 CCTV cameras installed at various places, including Bapat Square, MR 10 and Luvkush Awas Vihar, he said.
According to a source, the distance between the bank and Singh's house is about 8 km.
Gupta said police also searched about 100 houses to find the motorcycle that was used in the incident.
Singh’s wife told the police that he gave her the money and hasn’t returned since then, the official said.
The raincoat, shoes, bag and motorcycle used by Singh to commit the crime have been recovered from the house. Besides, the team also recovered a 315-bore gun and Rs 3 lakh in cash, the official said.
Singh was working as a security guard in a nearby location and committed the crime after conducting a recce of the bank, he said.
The suspect is a native of Etah district of Uttar Pradesh and a team has been sent there to find him, he said. PTI ADU NR