Indore couple facing financial troubles found dead at home; probe on

Indore, Mar 10 (PTI) A couple facing financial hardship was found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home in Indore on Tuesday, police said.

The couple's family had been struggling with financial problems for the past few days, they said.

Eknath Wagh (43), who lived in a rented house in the Pardeshipura police station area, was found hanging, while the body of his wife Rohini (36) was found lying on the ground, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh told reporters.

"It is suspected that Wagh strangled his wife to death before committing suicide and the police are conducting an investigation into it. Before the incident, Wagh had sent his two sons to the market to buy milk," he said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Wagh's family had been struggling financially for some time and had to sell their two houses, the official said.

"We have also received information that Wagh had invested a significant amount of money in the stock market," he added.