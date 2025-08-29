Indore court convicts five lawyers for 2009 attack on journalist

Indore, Aug 29 (PTI) A court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has convicted five lawyers for a brutal attack on a journalist appearing as a witness in a case in Ujjain in 2009.

Additional Session Judge Shrikrishna Dagliya on Thursday sentenced Ujjain-based lawyers Dharmendra Sharma, Shailendra Sharma, Bhavendra Sharma and Purshottam Rai to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

While another accused, Surendra Sharma (90), was awarded a three-year normal sentence considering his age.

The accused, including a man and his two sons, assaulted journalist Ghanshyam Patel when the latter went to the court to appear as a witness in a case in 2009, former judge-turned advocate Ashok Kumar Sharma told reporters.

The accused lawyers not only attacked Patel on February 10, 2009, but also snatched his revolver, gold chain and a watch, he said.

Sharma said the accused had threatened Patel with severe consequences if he deposed as a witness against them in a matter.

The case was initially heard in the Ujjain court but was transferred to Indore after the petitioner filed a plea alleging that a fair trial may not be possible there, and the high court transferred the matter.

Judge Dagliya, in his 120-page judgement, said, "The incident took place in the court premises. It is the duty of every citizen to follow the rule of law, especially of lawyers who are experts in law." "It was expected from the accused, who know the law, that they should maintain the rule of law. But all five accused tried to murder Patel, and that too at a place which is called a temple of justice," the court said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the accused.