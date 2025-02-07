Indore court sentences man to death for brutally raping 7-year-old girl

Indore, Feb 7 (PTI) A special court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday sentenced a man to death for raping a 7-year-old girl.

Special Judge Savita Jadia for POCSO Act cases observed the case falls under the 'rarest of rare' category while handing down the death penalty to Mangal Panwar (22) under section 376 (AB) (rape of a girl below 12 ) of Indian Penal Code and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also directed that the victim be paid Rs 5 lakh as compensation for mental and physical suffering.

"On February 27, 2024 the child was taken to a vacant plot near her house under Hira Nagar police station limits and raped brutally, resulting in severe damage to her private parts," District Public Prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Meena told PTI.

"The special court observed the case fell in the rarest of rare category and sentenced Panwar to death. Twenty-two witnesses were examined during the trial. The medical report of the victim and the DNA report of the accused ensured a conviction," Meena informed. PTI HWP LAL BNM