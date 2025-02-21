Indore doctor has performed 15000 post mortems in 18 years without break

Indore, Feb 21 (PTI) A doctor of a government hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh set to retire this August is happy that he has worked for the past 18 years tirelessly to conduct more than 15,000 post mortems claiming these are at the heart of medico-legal cases and the pursuit of justice.

Dr Bharat Bajpai (64), whose feat of being at work without a break, bar a month's medical leave, since 2006 has been recognised as national records by the Limca Book of Records on two occasions.

"The post mortem department at our facility was established on November 6, 2006 and Dr Bajpai has been serving in it tirelessly. He has not taken any regular leave for the past 18 years, except a month's leave due to severe illness. He has conducted more than 15,000 post mortems. It reflects his deep dedication to this important job," Dr GL Sodhi, Chief Superintendent of the Government Govind Ballabh Pant District Hospital, told PTI on Friday.

"The deceased have always been at the centre of my duty. So, let me say that I love the dead as much as I do the living. I have always wished that every deceased person I examine receives justice in court," Bajpai said.

Asserting that work always came first for him, Bajpai said he conducted two post mortems on the day of his son's wedding and took part in the celebrations later that evening.

"Post mortems are a crucial part of medico-legal cases and cannot be deferred. I am fortunate that my family has always been supportive and never stopped me from going to work," he asserted.

Outside his office, quotes like "death delights here to help the living" and "will you not speak the truth for fear of consequences" can be spotted, underscoring Bajpai's commitment to his work. PTI HWP LAL BNM