Indore drainage scam: Transactions in banks accounts of seven accused stopped, says DCP

Indore, Jun 13 (PTI) Transactions in the bank accounts of seven persons accused of involvement in the Rs 64 crore drainage scam in Indore Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh have been stopped as part of the probe into the irregularities, a police official said on Thursday.

The seven accused comprise five contractors and two employees of the civic body, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

"A cumulative sum of Rs 1.13 crore was found in these accounts. As per our probe, over the year 10 contracting forms submitted fake bills totalling Rs 64 crore to Indore Municipal Corporation on the pretext of laying drainage lines, many of which were never even set in place. Of these, bills worth Rs 47.53 crore have been paid," the DCP said.

"So far, eight contractors and eight employees of Indore Municipal Corporation have been arrested in connection with the drainage scam. A thorough probe is underway," Pandey added.