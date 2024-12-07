Indore: Father-son associated with UP madrassa held for helping gang carrying out 'digital arrests'

Indore, Dec 7 (PTI) A father-son duo associated with a madrassa in Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Saturday by Indore police in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly providing bank accounts on commission basis to a gang involved in "digital arrests", an official said.

Indore Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi told reporters Ali Ahmed Khan (69) and his son Asad Ahmed Khan (36) were arrested from Kannauj in the neighbouring state.

"Ali Ahmed Khan and Asad Ahmed Khan were manager and co-manager of the Falah Dareen Madrassa committee, respectively. They provided bank accounts of the madrassa to a cyber fraud gang involved in digital arrests on 50 per cent commission basis. We have found details of transactions worth about Rs 1.50 crore through nine bank accounts of the Madrassa Committee. The process to stop these are underway," he said.

Digital arrest is a modus operandi of cyber criminals who threaten a person with arrest, force the person to remain confined in a room while keeping him or her under electronic surveillance and then extort money on the pretext of "dropping" charges. PTI HWP LAL BNM