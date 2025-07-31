Indore fuel pump owners seek police protection to implement 'no helmet, no petrol' order

Indore, Jul 31 (PTI) Fuel pump operators in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday sought police and homeguard deployment to protect themselves from irate customers while implementing the administration's 'no helmet, no petrol' diktat.

The administration issued the 'no helmet, no petrol' order on Wednesday under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), with violators liable to face jail of up to a year or fine of Rs 5000 or both, officials said.

It is to be implemented from August 1 and violations of the order can also result in action against fuel pump operators, they said.

In a meeting with traffic police and district officials, fuel pump operators expressed concern that enforcing the rule could lead to altercations with customers.

"We respect this order issued in public interest, but fear our staff may face abuse or assault while refusing petrol to riders without helmets. We request deployment of at least one constable or home guard at every pump," Indore Petrol Dealers Association president Rajendra Singh Wasu told PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Arvind Tiwari assured that legal action would be taken against any person who creates ruckus over the order.

"While the primary responsibility of security at pumps lies with operators, police teams will be dispatched immediately if any dispute is reported," Tiwari added.

Officials said the move follows directives from former Supreme Court judge and Road Safety Committee chairmperson Abhay Manohar Sapre, who during a meeting on Tuesday instructed authorities to intensify enforcement of helmet and seatbelt regulations. PTI HWP LAL BNM