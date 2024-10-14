Indore gets four new flyovers; CM Yadav says more will be constructed if required

Indore, Oct 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday simultaneously inaugurated four flyovers costing more than Rs 200 crore in Indore and pledged to do more to streamline road traffic in the state's commercial hub.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav asserted all possible steps will be taken to solve the problem of traffic snarls at intersections in the city which has the highest vehicle density in the state.

The CM inaugurated the flyovers built in the busy traffic areas of Phuti Kothi, Bhanwarkuan, Khajrana and Luv-Kush intersection amid Vedic rituals. Their total cost was Rs 221.54 crore.

According to officials, these bridges constructed in the last two years will facilitate the movement of around 7.50 lakh vehicles every day, and save their time and fuel.

Yadav said for the first time in the history of the city, four newly constructed flyovers have been opened simultaneously for traffic.

The CM declared his government's commitment to further improve Indore's infrastructure and said, "In the coming times, there will not be a single intersection in the city where there will be a traffic jam. Even if we have to build 35 new flyovers for this." Yadav announced that the flyover at Phuti Kothi will be named after Sant Sevalal Maharaj, a revered figure in the Banjara community.

He said a new sewerage project worth Rs 400 crore will be launched in the city in the next few days to solve the problem of waterlogging during rains.

Speaking at the event, Cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed drugs were coming to Indore, his hometown, from Pratapgarh in Rajasthan.

The BJP minister said he also knows the names of those from the neighbouring state who are involved in the illegal narcotics trade.

Vijayvargiya opined that people associated with inter-state drug trade were ruining the youth of Madhya Pradesh and it was necessary to arrest and put them in jail.

Reacting to his cabinet colleague's remarks, Chief Minister Yadav said, "The Madhya Pradesh government is serious about tackling the drug menace. People involved in the illegal drug trade will not be spared." "My government gives full freedom to the police and administration to take stringent action against such people," the CM insisted. PTI HWP MAS RSY