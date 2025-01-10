Indore GRP recovers stolen mobile phones worth Rs 1 crore, returns them to owners

Indore: The Indore unit of the Government Railway Police (GRP) has recovered 710 mobile phones collectively worth Rs 1 crore stolen from train passengers in the last one year, and returned them to their owners, an official said on Friday.

"We recovered 710 mobile phones stolen from railway passengers in 2024 from different states," Deputy Inspector General of Police (Railways) Monika Shukla told reporters after the annual inspection of the GRP Indore unit.

"These devices were recovered from the accused and returned to their rightful owners," she said.

These mobile phones were worth around Rs 1 crore, Shukla added.

Besides, 148 children, including 69 girls, who got separated from their families during train travel in Indore region in 2024, were reunited with their families, the DIG said.