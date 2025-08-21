Indore: Gujarat-based institute to help low-income families reduce energy expenditure

Indore, Aug 21 (PTI) To promote sustainable development in the country's cleanest city, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Thursday signed an agreement with a Gujarat-based institute to help low-income households reduce their energy expenditure.

A Memorandum of Understanding in this regard was signed by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and `Unity of Nations Action for Climate Change Council' (UNACCC) founder-chairman Dr Rajat Sharma at a conference here.

Indian Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD) Director General Dr Srikanta K Panigrahi was also present on this occasion.

In view of India's target of achieving 'net zero' carbon emissions by 2070, the city has started taking steps towards sustainable development, Bhargava said.

Rooftop solar plants at more than 31,000 buildings in the city generate a total of 100 MW electricity, and a 60 MW solar power plant, built with the money raised by the civic body through green bonds, will start soon, the mayor added.

More than 25 lakh saplings were planted in the city in the last three years, he said.

UNACCC founder-chairman Dr Rajat Sharma said they were aiming to reduce the household expenditure on energy of the people earning Rs 15,000 to 20,000 per month.

"For this, we will convert their houses into sustainable houses, and their expenditure on cooking gas, petrol and electricity will be reduced," he said.

Addressing the conference through video conference, former Union minister Suresh Prabhu emphasised the importance of tackling climate change, ensuring efficient disposal of urban waste, improving air quality and increasing employment for sustainable development.

Describing waste pickers as the 'greatest warriors of sustainability', he said they should be brought into the formal sector. PTI HWP MAS KRK