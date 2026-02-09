Indore head constable's wife commits suicide, police investigating all angles

Indore, Feb 9 (PTI) The 24-year-old wife of a head constable was found hanging at his house in the residential complex of the Police Training College (PTC) in Indore on Monday, an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani said the head constable, Shailendra Jadon, teaches Yoga to new recruits at the PTC.

"When he returned home after a yoga class on Monday morning, he found his wife Sneha hanging with a noose around her neck," he said, adding that the couple has a four-year-old son.

Police have not recovered any suicide note at the spot so far.

"The reason behind the suicide is not known in the initial investigation. Police are investigating the incident from all angles."