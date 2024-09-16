Indore hit-and-run: Arrested BMW driver was in a hurry to take birthday cake for his friend

Indore, Sep 16 (PTI) A 28-year-old man arrested for allegedly crashing his BMW into two women on a scooter in Indore was driving in a hurry to take a birthday cake for his friend, police said on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said the police arrested Gajendra Pratap Singh Gurjar, an employee of a private company, for the accident in the Khajrana police station area around 11.30 pm on September 14.

Gurjar wanted to reach his friend's house at midnight with a cake to celebrate the latter's birthday, and was driving in a hurry in the wrong lane, he said.

The accused fled with the cake, leaving the badly damaged BMW behind.

Singh said the victims, Diksha Jadon (25) and Lakshmi Tomar (24), riding the scooter, were seriously injured in the collision with the BMW and died during treatment in the hospital.

A case has been registered against Gurjar under section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma said, "Initial interrogation of the accused revealed that he had bought the BMW car from a person in Chandigarh on an agreement." He said that both the car and scooter were severely damaged, and the women were thrown off the two-wheeler due to the impact.

"The BMW was mangled so badly that it was no longer drivable. The accused parked the car and fled with the cake," Vishwakarma said.

Gurjar has been sent to jail under 14-day judicial custody on the orders of a local court, an official said. PTI HWP ADU ARU