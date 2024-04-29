Indore Congress candidate Akshay Bam withdraws candidature

Advertisment
NewsDrum Desk
Akshay Bam

Akshay Bam (File photo)

Indore: Congress nominee from Madhya Pradesh's Indore Lok Sabha seat, Akshay Kanti Bam, has withdrawn his candidature, an official said on Monday.

The Congress had fielded Bam against sitting BJP MP Shankar Lalwani from the Indore Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 13.

An official confirmed that Bam has withdrawn his candidature.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in a post on X said Bam was welcome to join the BJP.

"Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Indore Akshay Kanti Bam is welcome in the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state president VD Sharma," he said in the post.

