Indore man attempts suicide after accusing wife of having extramarital affair

Indore, May 22 (PTI) A man in Indore in Madhya Pradesh consumed poison after accusing his wife of infidelity but survived the suicide bid, a police official said on Thursday.

He also shot a video in which he narrated his ordeal, the official added.

"The man made a video before consuming poison under Aerodrome police station limits on Wednesday. He accused his wife of having an extramarital affair. The man is admitted in the ICU of a hospital where doctors have said his condition is not out of danger," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinod Kumar Meena told PTI.

"Maqsood Khan (30), the alleged lover of the man's wife, has been arrested as a precautionary measure. The man who consumed poison has claimed his wife used to meet Khan on the pretext of going to the gym. A probe into the matter is underway," the DCP added. PTI HWP MAS BNM