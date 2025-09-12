Indore man booked after ruckus over calling his dog with his neighbour's surname

Indore, Sep 12 (PTI) A man was booked in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for calling his dog by his neighbour's surname and then allegedly assaulting him and his wife when they objected, a police official said.

The incident took place in Shiv City in Rajendra Nagar area on Thursday night, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena.

"When a 40-year-old man and his wife were walking outside, the accused called his dog by the former's surname, leading to laughter in the area. The accused also said he had named the dog this way just to humiliate his neighbour," the ACP informed.

"When the complainant's wife objected, the accused allegedly hurled abuses at her. The complainant was also allegedly abused and pushed, causing him to hit his head against a garden wall," Saxena said.

The dog owner has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, the ACP added.