Indore: Man says kin died of diarrhoea linked to contaminated drinking water; officials deny claim

Indore, Jan 5 (PTI) A man on Monday said his 69-year-old relative died due to diarrhoea after drinking contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, though local officials denied the link to the tragedy in the area that has claimed six lives so far, citing his hospital admission date and "pre-existing conditions".

Omprakash Sharma died on Sunday while he was undergoing treatment for diarrhoea at a private hospital, his kin Abhishek Sharma told PTI.

Omprakash, a retired police constable, was originally from Dhar district and had come to Indore to visit a relative and had also gone to Bhagirathpura a few days ago, where he consumed contaminated water, Abhishek Sharma claimed.

"He developed symptoms of diarrhoea late on the night of December 30. Due to severe dehydration, he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a local hospital. He was then put on life support, but could not be saved," the kin said.

However, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said Omprakash Sharma was admitted to hospital before the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak began in Bhagirathpura on December 29.

"Omprakash had pre-existing conditions, including hypertension and kidney disease. After his death, his son contacted me. He will be provided appropriate assistance by the state government. I have sought detailed information about Omprakash from the hospital," Hasani said.

The CMHO asserted that the situation in Bhagirathpura is "completely under control" following an intensive health department campaign to curb the outbreak.

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old Bhagirathpura resident, Parvati Kondla, reportedly showed Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS)-like symptoms, another official said.

"Kondla had earlier been admitted to another hospital, where doctors, based on test reports, indicated GBS-like symptoms. However, when she was thoroughly examined at our hospital, it was found that she is also suffering from brain stroke. Treatment is being administered based on all symptoms," this official said.

Kondla, who is in critical condition, is battling for life at a private hospital in the city, he added.

The administration, however, has rejected media reports and claimed no GBS case has been found in Bhagirathpura.

"We have not received information about any GBS patient from any local hospital or doctor," stressed CMHO Hasani.

GBS is a rare but serious neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system. It can cause sudden numbness, muscle weakness and, in some cases, difficulty in swallowing or breathing.

The administration has confirmed six deaths so far. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava had put the death toll at ten, whereas locals claimed that 16 people, including a six-month-old child, died due to the diarrhoea outbreak. PTI HWP LAL BNM