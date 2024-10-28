Indore mayor to represent India in BRICS meet on cities and municipalities

Indore, Oct 28 (PTI) The mayor of Indore in Madhya Pradesh will represent India in a meeting of The Brics+ Association of Cities and Municipalities to be held in Dubai on October 31.

Indore has been ranked the country's cleanest city for several years in the Union government's Swachh Survekshan.

An Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) press release said mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava will share the development plan of India's urban areas with representatives of member countries.

"The one-day meeting will discuss topics such as providing basic facilities to the citizens, promoting initiatives related to sustainable development and encouraging mutual cooperation among member countries. Bhargava will be the only representative from India to attend this meeting," the release said.

Speaking to PTI, Bhargava said the meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Kazan Mayor Ilsur Metshin.

"Indore has become a global model in the field of cleanliness. I will throw light on how we are achieving the goals of sustainable development through cleanliness. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for giving me the opportunity to represent India in this meeting," he added. PTI HWP ADU BNM