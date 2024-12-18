Indore medical college launches probe as X user claims ragging at boys’ hostel

Indore, Dec 18 (PTI) A state-run medical college in Indore has launched a probe after a case of alleged ragging of a first-year MBBS student came to light, the institution’s dean said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

In a series of posts on X, a user named ‘Please Help Me’ (@pleasehelp49546) alleged that he was ragged in the boys’ hostel of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College in the city.

The X user, who identified himself as a first-year MBBS student, said he is under “severe depression” due to ragging. The user claimed that he has been tortured badly for the last three months and “he is close to death”.

“I am not making baseless allegations. I am telling my own story... If there is Ravan’s Lanka inside the city, then it is the boys’ hostel of MGM Medical College where neither the police nor the college has control,” said the X user.

Advertisment

The post alleges that senior students, after consuming drugs, beat up juniors on the hostel terrace from late night till early morning.

The social media user also tagged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and top police and administration officials seeking help.

The medical college’s in-charge dean Dr Nilesh Dalal told PTI on Wednesday that he has taken cognisance of the allegations of ragging and has sought information about the situation from the chief warden of the boys’ hostel, Dr VS Pal.

Advertisment

When asked about the alleged ragging, Dr Pal said, “I am looking into the matter. I will be able to comment only after investigation.” PTI HWP ADU NR