Indore metro rail: Fresh feasibility survey ordered after people's suggestions, says Vijayvargiya

Indore, Jun 17 (PTI) Some segments of the public and social organisations are not happy with certain proposed routes of the under-construction metro rail in Indore and officials have been directed to conduct a fresh feasibility survey, Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Monday.

The officials have been directed to submit a report within a month, he added.

Talking to reporters after an open house meeting with local stakeholders of the metro rail project, Vijayvargiya said, "It seems public and representatives of social organisations are unhappy with the present planning of some metro rail routes in the city. The participants have suggested changes, especially in the underground portion of the metro rail project," he said.

"Officials have been instructed to conduct a new feasibility survey on technical and financial aspects in view of these suggestions and submit a report within a month. Around 30 to 40 percent work of the metro rail project in the city has been completed. All decisions have already been taken at the level of the Central and state governments regarding this project," he added.

He said an appropriate decision will be taken on the feasibility report since it was a matter of the city's interest.

"Even if there is a little damage, we will not let the city suffer," the Indore MLA emphasised.

The foundation stone of the 31.50 kilometre long first phase of the metro rail project in Indore, at a total cost of Rs 7,500.80 crore, was laid on September 14, 2019. A trial run on a 5.9 kilometre priority section between Gandhi Nagar and Number 3 stations was held in September 2023. PTI HWP MAS BNM