Indore: Missing MBA student found dead at friend's house; foul play suspected

Indore, Feb 13 (PTI) A 24-year-old MBA student, missing for the past two days, was on Friday found dead at her alleged boyfriend's house in the city with police suspecting that she was strangled to death.

While the male friend, her classmate, was untraceable, her father alleged that the man had tried to extort money from her by threatening to circulate her private photographs. The male friend is being treated as the main suspect, said police.

Dwarkapuri police entered the suspect's locked house after local residents complained of foul smell. They found the woman's naked body inside, deputy commissioner of police Shri Krishna Lalchandani told PTI.

The woman was pursuing a Master of Business Administration course at a city college. She appeared to have died two days ago due to strangling but the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem, the DCP said.

Her family members had lodged a missing person's report at Pandharinath police station.

The alleged boyfriend, who lived in a rented accommodation, is being treated as main suspect, the DCP said, adding, "We suspect the murder was committed due to a rift in their romantic relationship." The woman's father said she left home on February 11 saying that she was going to a birthday party.

"I identified my daughter's body from her socks," he said.

The suspect, who hailed from Mandsaur, had been trying to extort money from her by using her objectionable photographs, and had even shared them on her college WhatsApp group, the woman's father claimed. PTI HWP LAL KRK