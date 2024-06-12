Indore Police set up SIT to probe 'suicide' of BJP MLA's grandson

Indore, Jun 12 (PTI) Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of the 21-year-old grandson of BJP MLA Hajarilal Dangi in Indore, an official said on Wednesday.

The MLA from Khilchipur in Rajgarh district has suspected "malicious intention or mental torture of some person" behind the alleged suicide of his grandson Vijay Dangi alias Vikas and sent an application to the police, the official said.

Vikas's body was found in a rented house in Gandhi Nagar area of Indore on May 20.

According to police, the initial investigation suggested Vikas had allegedly committed suicide by swallowing a poisonous substance.

The official said Vikas, an LLB student of a reputed institute in Indore, had left behind a letter before the alleged suicide stating he only was responsible for his death.

After the BJP MLA sent an application through one of his representatives suspecting "malicious intentions or mental torture of some person" behind the death of his grandson, Indore Police Commissioner Rakesh Gupta has constituted a nine-member SIT, he said.

Additional Police Commissioner Rajesh Dandotia, who heads the SIT, told PTI that the probe has begun.

"We will investigate in detail covering all aspects and submit a report to the police commissioner in one-and-a-half months," he said. PTI HWP ADU NSK