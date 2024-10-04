Indore police uncover 34 bank accounts, 1,400 SIM cards used by gang involved in digital arrests

Indore, Oct 4 (PTI) The police in Indore have uncovered 34 bank accounts and 1,400 SIM cards used by a gang that allegedly duped a woman of Rs 12 lakh in a case of digital arrest, an official said on Friday.

Digital arrests are a new method of cyber fraud in which fraudsters make audio or video calls, pose as law enforcement officers and confine victims to their homes to scam them.

Talking to reporters, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said the accused contacted the woman, a software engineer in a multinational company, five months ago and threatened to implicate her in a case of drugs and fake passports.

He said the gang duped the woman, saying she was under digital arrest, and forced her to transfer Rs 12 lakh into different bank accounts.

"During the probe, the police have found about 34 bank accounts and 1,400 SIM cards used by the gang. Clues suggest that these SIM cards were used in four mobile phones. It is clear that it is an organised gang," the official said.

One of the gang members was arrested from Jhalawar in Rajasthan earlier, and Rs 2 lakh was recovered from him, he said, adding that a probe is underway to apprehend the others involved.