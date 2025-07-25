Indore RTO cancels registration of 29 vehicles for repeated violation of traffic rules

Indore, Jul 25 (PTI) In a first in Madhya Pradesh, the Indore Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Friday cancelled the registration of 29 vehicles for repeated violation of traffic rules, officials said.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had recently expressed strong displeasure over the rampant flouting of traffic regulations in Indore and emphasised the need to curb the trend.

Through data analysis, it came to light in the review meeting of the city's Integrated Traffic Management System that 31 vehicles were involved in repeated traffic rules violation, including jumping red lights and carrying three people on two-wheelers, said an official.

All 31 vehicle owners were issued notices and given a chance to put forth their side. However, 29 failed to appear before the RTO within the stipulated time, leading to the cancellation of their vehicle registrations under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The remaining two cases are still under consideration.

"Cancellation of the registration of 29 vehicles at once for repeated traffic rules violation is the first such action in the state," Indore Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma said.

Until now, only the driving license of repeat offenders was cancelled, he said.