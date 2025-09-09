Indore school gets bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax as nothing suspicious found: Police

Indore, Sep 9 (PTI) A private school in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh received a bomb threat email on Tuesday, prompting the police and other authorities to scour the premises but it turned out to be a hoax as no suspicious object was found in a three-hour-long search operation, an official said.

The email talked about the alleged discontent against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani told reporters that the bomb threat email was sent to Golden International School (GIS) located under the Rau police station limits.

"After receiving the information, a bomb detection and disposal squad as well as a team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) were immediately sent to the school and an intense search operation was carried out for about three hours, but no suspicious object was found in the campus," he said.

An FIR will be registered over the fake bomb threat email, the official said.

"An attempt was made to create a sensation by giving a bomb blast threat in the email, highlighting the issue of alleged discontent against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu," he said.

According to Lalchandani, the same email account from which this bomb threat was given was used in the past as well to send such hoax threats and this account is under police surveillance.

Efforts were on to identify the people responsible for sending the hoax bomb blast threat email to the school, the DCP said.

Another police official said that in the past few months, fake emails were received in which threats of bombs planted at the city airport, branches of banks, hospitals and schools, and one accused was arrested in in one such case. PTI HWP MAS NP