Indore shelter home's recognition cancelled after 10 kids died of cholera in Jun-Jul

Indore, Dec 27 (PTI) The recognition of a shelter home in Indore where 10 children died of cholera between June and July has been cancelled, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

A total of 86 children with special needs lodged in the Bal Ashram were shifted to a facility in Ujjain, he added.

A probe had found cholera spread in the Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram due to contaminated water, the official informed.

"A notice was issued to Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram over irregularities. Its recognition has been cancelled," District Magistrate Ashish Singh told reporters.

Advertisment

A Women and Child Development official said 86 children staying in Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram have been shifted to Seva Dham Ashram in Ujjain.

Officials said the Bal Ashram had more children than sanctioned capacity, medical records were improperly maintained etc. PTI HWP MAS BNM