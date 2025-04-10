Indore sizzles at 40.3 degrees Celsius; four peacocks die in last 24 hours

Indore, Apr 10 (PTI) Four peacocks died of heat stroke and dehydration in the last 24 hours amid stifling heat in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

An official of the Meteorological Department said the maximum day temperature in Indore during the day was 40.3 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees higher than normal.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pradeep Mishra said, "The four peacocks died in urban areas during the last 24 hours. Local residents brought them in an unconscious state to Kamala Nehru Zoo where veterinarians declared them dead after examination. In view of the heat wave, arrangements are being made for food and water for peacocks at 50 identified places in the district." Prima facie, the four peacocks died of heat stroke and dehydration, Kamala Nehru Zoo in charge Dr Uttam Yadav informed. PTI HWP MAS BNM