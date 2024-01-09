Indore stepwell collapse: Inquiry report blames civic body for tragedy

Indore, Jan 9 (PTI) The report of a magisterial inquiry into the collapse of the roof of a stepwell here last year in which 36 people lost their lives has blamed officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) for negligence.

Had the corporation taken steps to secure the stepwell which lay beneath the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple, the tragedy could have been averted, said the report, submitted to the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

As per IMC officials, the existence of the stepwell was not noticed during a survey of the area, the report said.

"It is clear that out of their negligence during the survey, no measures were taken to secure the stepwell. Had there been a signboard indicating the presence of a stepwell, the incident would not have probably taken place," it said.

As per the orders of the HC, which is hearing two Public Interest Litigations on the issue, the state government on January 6 submitted the report.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, the petitioners' lawyer advocate Manish Yadav said municipal officers have been held responsible in the report but no First Information Report has been registered against them yet.

He would approach the court if an FIR is not registered, he said, adding that the officials should be arrested.

The slab floor over the stepwell caved in during a havan-puja on Ram Navami on March 30, 2023, plunging several people into the void below. Thirty-six people, including 21 women and two children, were killed in the incident.

The temple had been built illegally, as per the police. PTI HWP ADU ARU KRK