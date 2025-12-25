Indore stretch of Agra-Bombay Road to be named after Vajpayee

Indore, Dec 25 (PTI) The Indore Municipal Corporation on Thursday decided to name an arterial road after Atal Bihari Vajpayee to mark the 101th birth anniversary of the former prime minister and Bharat Ratna awardee.

The decision to rename AB Road (Agra-Bombay Road) as 'Atal Bihari Marg' was unanimously taken at the Mayor-in-Council meeting, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava told reporters.

"A PM, Vajpayee strengthened infrastructure, connecting rural roads to major highways. To honour his historic contribution, we have decided that the city's AB Road will now be known as Atal Bihari Marg. We will urge the Union government to name this national highway (Agra-Bombay Road) after Vajpayee," he said.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Vajpayee's birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' by the Centre nationwide. PTI HWP MAS BNM