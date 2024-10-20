Indore to get its first double-decker bus soon

Indore, Oct 20 (PTI) A double-decker bus service will soon be introduced in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, its mayor said on Sunday, claiming that it will be a first for a tier-two city in the country.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said the bus would be dedicated to the public after trial runs and route finalisation.

"After long-standing efforts, we have successfully brought the double-decker bus to Indore. The wait is over for the city residents," Bhargava said.

With a capacity to carry 60 passengers, the bus will be operated by Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL), he said.

Bhargava claimed it is the first such bus in Madhya Pradesh and any tier-two city in the country.

Only one such bus has been brought to Indore and will be operated once the route is finalised in a week, the mayor said, adding if the service is successful in the city, more such buses will be procured. PTI COR ADU ARU