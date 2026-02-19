Indore to host cricket tournament to support acid attack survivors

Indore, Feb 19 (PTI) A cricket tournament will be held in Indore next month to support women who have survived acid attacks, organisers said on Thursday.

The first edition of the event, Sanatan Premier League, will be played at the city’s Nehru Stadium from March 12 to March 15, spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur told reporters.

He said, “A sum of Rs 500 will be collected for every run scored. After the event, the money will be provided to women who have suffered acid attacks.” Organisers said the tournament will feature eight teams, including players from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

The winning team will get Rs 31 lakh, while Rs 15 lakh will be awarded to the runner-up, they added.