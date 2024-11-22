Indore to host Eurasian Group meeting from Nov 25 to 29

Indore, Nov 22 (PTI) Indore city in Madhya Pradesh will host the 41st plenary meeting of the Eurasian Group, which has nine countries including India as its members, from November 25 to 29, a senior official said on Friday.

Indore Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Deepak Singh said the five-day meeting of 'The Eurasian Group on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism (EAG)' will be attended by around 200 delegates, including representatives of the member countries of the regional organisation.

Tight security arrangements are being made in view of the meeting, they said.

Singh said the delegates will plant saplings in a garden in the city. This garden will be developed as a 'Eurasia Garden' to perpetuate the memory of the event.

The delegates will be taken on a tour of places of historical importance in Mandu, about 90 km from Indore, and will also be shown a light-and-sound programme, he said.

The Eurasian Group comprises Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The EAG is an associate member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). PTI HWP MAS NP