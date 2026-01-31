Indore traffic cop 'dances' his way down to constable's post for social media 'indiscipline'

Indore (MP), Jan 31 (PTI) A traffic policeman in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, known as a 'dancing cop' for moonwalking on the city streets, has been demoted to the rank of constable from head constable for his "indiscipline" on social media, an official said on Saturday.

The same policeman, Ranjit Singh, had been taken off the field duty last year in a separate case, after he was accused of sending an indecent message to a woman on social media, and a departmental inquiry in that matter is underway, he said.

Traffic police constable Singh was promoted as an officiating head constable in 2021 on the orders of the police headquarters, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told PTI.

"However, as part of the disciplinary action now, Singh has been stripped of the rank of officiating head constable and has been posted to his original rank (constable)," he added.

Some photos and videos of Singh had surfaced on social media in recent days showing his 'indiscipline', and the latest action to demote him was taken in this matter, Dandotiya said.

A departmental inquiry is also underway against Singh in another case related to allegedly sending an indecent message to a woman on social media, according to him.

The woman had last year released a video on social media in which she made serious allegations against Singh. In the video, she alleged that after a brief interaction on social media, the policeman sent her a direct message, asking her to come to Indore and also offered to arrange flight tickets for the journey.

Rejecting the allegations, Singh had also released a video on social media, and accused the woman of defamation.

The woman was distorting a conversation held in a light-hearted manner and was trying to tarnish his image, he had alleged, saying she was possibly doing so to gain popularity on social media.

After the woman's allegations, Singh was removed from field duty.

Singh, who has appeared in several television programmes, is popular on social media for performing 'moonwalk' like American pop icon Michael Jackson. However, his dance moves are not seen on a stage but on the busy roads of the crowded city while regulating traffic. PTI HWP LAL NP