Indore tragedy: Cong MLAs protest with bottles of 'contaminated' water in MP assembly complex

Bhopal, Feb 17 (PTI) Congress legislators staged a protest carrying bottles of 'contaminated' water on the premises of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, the second day of the budget session, over the recent deaths due to water contamination in Indore.

Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, held a symbolic protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue, holding bottles of contaminated water and placards, and raised slogans demanding justice for the affected families.

Speaking to reporters, Singhar claimed that 35 people died due to contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore, and accused the government of trying to shirk its responsibility.

He also demanded that state Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who represents the Indore-1 assembly segment that includes Bhagirathpura, should immediately resign on moral grounds and sought strict action against guilty officials.

The Congress leader said that the supply of contaminated water to the public throughout the state is a matter of grave concern and demanded concrete and effective steps to provide clean drinking water to people.

While the governor's address made claims about clean water, the ground reality is different, he alleged.

Clean water is a fundamental right of the public, as not everyone can afford expensive (RO) water, he said.

Singhar said that despite several deaths, the government has avoided a discussion on this issue in the assembly, which is contrary to democratic values.

The government, in its 'death audit’ report to the MP High Court, has stated that 16 people have died in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore due to the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water in December 2025.

Locals have, however, claimed 35 deaths.

A one-member commission of Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, a former judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, is conducting a judicial inquiry into the tragedy as directed by the HC.

The state government has provided financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to families of more than 20 people.

Officials claim some of these people died from other illnesses and causes, but financial assistance was provided to the families of all the deceased on humanitarian grounds. PTI MAS ARU