Indore truck rampage: Death toll rises to 3, CM Yadav announces compensation

Indore, Sep 16 (PTI) The death toll in the Indore road accident where a truck ploughed into several pedestrians has gone up to three, with one more person succumbing to injuries on Tuesday, police said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, and has ordered disciplinary action against nine officers and employees, including a deputy commissioner of traffic police.

The accident occurred on Monday night when the out-of-control truck ran over pedestrians on Aerodrome Road in Indore, rammed into some vehicles, and caught fire.

Two people died on the spot while more than 10 others were injured, the police said, adding the truck driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Mahesh Khatwase (54), who was seriously injured in the incident, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Additional Commissioner of Police Amit Singh told PTI.

The two persons who died on the spot have been identified as Laxmikant Soni (50) and Kailashchandra Joshi (62), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani said.

The truck driver, Gulsher (50), hailing from Dhar district, has been arrested. The investigation suggested he was heavily drunk at the time of the incident, the official said.

Out of the 11 persons injured in the incident, the condition of two was critical, he said.

The chief minister met the injured persons admitted to different hospitals. He assured them of all possible help from the state government and strict action against the truck driver and others responsible for the incident.

Yadav held a meeting with top police and administration officials at the Indore District Magistrate's office.

"Families of the three deceased will be given financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each. The injured will be given Rs 1 lakh each and full treatment will be provided to them," he told reporters after the meeting.

Yadav said that a deputy commissioner of traffic police (DCP) will be removed immediately due to prima facie negligence in duty and will be attached to an office in Bhopal, while eight officers and employees of the traffic police, including an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), will be suspended.

He said the additional chief secretary of the state Home Department will conduct a detailed inquiry to find out where the lapse occurred and recommend further action.

The chief minister said that a police constable and a rickshaw driver will be rewarded for their promptness in saving the life of a two-year-old child and other passersby during the horrific incident.

He said that he has instructed the district administration and the Indore Municipal Corporation to make all arrangements to prevent such accidents.

The state government will also consider building new flyovers on the routes that bear heavy traffic pressure in the city, he added.

There was deep anger among locals over the incident.

Crowds gathered at the site after the accident and at hospitals, and raised slogans against the police and administration.

Heavy commercial vehicles are not allowed on the busy road in the Aerodrome area, and locals questioned how the truck could enter the area in the presence of traffic police personnel deployed at the intersections.

The CM has ordered an inquiry into how heavy vehicles were entering the city before 11 pm, officials said. PTI HWP MAS GK ARU