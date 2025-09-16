Indore truck rampage: Death toll rises to 3, CM Yadav meets injured persons

Indore, Sep 16 (PTI) The death toll in the Indore road accident where a truck ploughed into several pedestrians has gone up to three, with one more person succumbing to injuries on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on Monday night when the out-of-control truck ran over pedestrians on Aerodrome Road in Indore, rammed into some vehicles, and caught fire.

Two persons died on the spot while more than 10 others were injured, the police said, adding the truck driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Mahesh Khatwase (54), who was seriously injured in the incident, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Additional Commissioner of Police Amit Singh told PTI.

The two persons who died on the spot have been identified as Laxmikant Soni (50) and Kailashchandra Joshi (62), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani said.

The truck driver, Gulsher (50), hailing from Dhar district, has been arrested. The investigation suggested he was heavily drunk at the time of the incident, the official said.

"We are questioning the accused in detail," the DCP said.

Out of the 11 persons injured in the incident, the condition of two was critical, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached Indore and met the injured persons admitted to different hospitals. He assured them of all possible help from the state government.

The CM also assured the injured persons and their families of strict action against the truck driver and others responsible for the incident.

There was deep anger among locals over the incident.

Crowds gathered at the site after the accident and at hospitals and raised slogans against the police and administration.

Heavy commercial vehicles are not allowed on the busy road in the Aerodrome area where the incident took place, and in such a situation, how could the truck enter the area in the presence of traffic police personnel deployed at the intersections? some locals asked.

The CM has ordered an inquiry into how heavy vehicles were entering the city before 11 pm, officials said.

As per the CM's instructions, the home department's additional chief secretary will investigate the matter, they added. PTI HWP MAS GK