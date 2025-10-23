Indore vehicle showroom owner dies in fire caused by house lamp, daughter hospitalised

Indore, Oct 23 (PTI) The owner of a major automobile manufacturer's showroom died in a fire that broke out in a three-storey commercial-cum-residential building in Indore in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said.

The showroom owner's daughter apparently inhaled smoke and was hospitalised, said the official.

Police Inspector Neetu Singh told reporters that the fire broke out at around 5 am in the building located in the Lasudia police station area.

She said the four-wheeler manufacturer's showroom is located on the first two floors of the building, while the family of outlet owner Pravesh Agarwal resides in the penthouse on the third floor.

Singh stated that it seems a lamp in the showroom owner's house caused the blaze.

"Initially, it has been determined that an Akhand Jyoti lamp (a continuously burning oil lamp) was burning in the temple in Agarwal's house. This lamp caused the fire," informed the Inspector.

Gradually, the entire house got filled with smoke, and the occupants began to suffocate, she said.

Agarwal, his wife, and their two minor daughters were sleeping in the house at the time of the fire, said Singh.

"Showroom owner Pravesh Agarwal died in the incident. His elder daughter is hospitalised and doctors are monitoring her condition. The rest of the family is safe," she added. PTI HWP MAS RSY