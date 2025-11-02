Indore warehouse fire: CM Yadav announces Rs 4 lakh aid to kin of victims

Bhopal, Nov 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of two women workers killed in a fire at a chemical warehouse in Indore, an official said on Sunday.

The women were charred to death on Saturday night after a massive blaze erupted at the warehouse, located in the Rau area, where thinner and other flammable chemicals were stored, police earlier said.

The incident took place when lamps were being lit on the occasion of Devuthani Ekadashi. The owner of the warehouse was also injured, they said.

The deceased were identified as Jyoti and Ramkali, both aged around 50.

CM Yadav expressed grief over the incident. He announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the two deceased women, an official said. PTI MAS GK