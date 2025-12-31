Indore water contamination: 162 patients in hospitals, CM Yadav assures strict action against guilty

Indore, Dec 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday described the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore's Bhagirthpura area as an "emergency-like situation" and assured strict action against those responsible.

Yadav visited various hospitals in the cleanest city to enquire about the condition of patients. He later reviewed the situation in a high-level meeting.

After the meeting, the chief minister told reporters that he had been informed about four deaths in connection with the contaminated drinking water case.

He said the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by consumption of contaminated drinking water in Bhagirthpura was like an "emergency", but coordinated efforts by the government machinery ensured timely treatment to many patients, leading to improvement in their condition.

Yadav said that the health of around 40,000 people in Bhagirthpura was screened, during which 2,456 suspected cases of vomiting and diarrhoea were identified.

He said 212 patients were hospitalised, of whom 50 had been discharged after recovery.

At present, 162 patients are admitted to hospitals. The condition of almost all of them is stable.

"The state government will not tolerate any negligence. We are prepared to take the strictest possible action against those responsible for the incident.

"I have directed officials to properly examine complaints related to leakages in drinking water and sewer lines in all areas of the city and make necessary arrangements to prevent such incidents in future," Yadav said.

An administrative official said that following the chief minister's directions, a zonal officer of the municipal corporation and an assistant engineer in Bhagirthpura were suspended with immediate effect, while the services of an in-charge sub-engineer were terminated.

"Based on the preliminary inquiry, action has been taken against some municipal corporation officials. Further steps will be taken based on the detailed investigation report," the chief minister said.

He said new appointments would be made to address staff shortages in the municipal corporation.

A leakage was found at a point on the main water supply pipeline in Bhagirthpura, over which a toilet had been constructed, and the drinking water was possibly contaminated due to this leakage, officials said.

They said a three-member committee headed by an IAS officer has been constituted to probe the contaminated drinking water incident. PTI HWP LAL NSK