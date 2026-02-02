Indore water contamination: Case against influencer for 'objectionable' remarks against BJP MP

Indore, Feb 2 (PTI) A social media influencer has been booked in Indore for allegedly making objectionable and false remarks against Lok Sabha member Shankar Lalwani in a reel related to deaths caused by contaminated drinking water, police said on Monday.

A case was registered against the influencer, identified as Jatin, at the crime branch on a complaint lodged by BJP MP's representative Vishal Gidwani, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told reporters here.

He said the case has been registered under sections 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The reel posted by Jatin on Instagram had gone viral on social media and contained objectionable, false and misleading remarks against the MP, he added.

The police have imposed a legal prohibition on spreading any misleading information on social media, and the influencer violated the prohibitive order.

The influencer also allegedly used abusive language and falsely claimed that he had visited Indore after the deaths and met the MP in the city.

Officials said an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water began in Bhagirathpura in late December. The Congress has claimed that 32 people have died so far due to the outbreak.

A 'death audit' report submitted by the state government to the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 27 stated that there was a possibility that 16 deaths in Bhagirathpura could be linked to the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water.

The court has constituted a one-member commission headed by HC judge Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta (retd) to conduct a judicial probe. PTI HWP LAL NSK